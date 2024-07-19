PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 440 at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
