Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading 0% Higher

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.68. 30,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
