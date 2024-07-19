Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.99. The stock had a trading volume of 599,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,851. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

