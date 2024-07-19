Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 556,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,005,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

