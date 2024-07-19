Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Paylocity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.94. 406,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,674. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

