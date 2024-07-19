PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,102. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

