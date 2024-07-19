PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $61.53. Approximately 1,621,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,537,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

