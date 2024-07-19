PayPal USD Price Down 0% This Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $364.58 million and $7.51 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 365,017,599 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 368,016,808.38. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00008226 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $5,878,008.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

