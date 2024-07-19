PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $367.91 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $367.91 million and $5.94 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 368,016,808 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 368,016,808.38. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99991386 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $8,838,720.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

