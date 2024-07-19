PeiPei (ETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.74 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded up 12% against the US dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $143.18 million and $34.74 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000035 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $39,400,249.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.