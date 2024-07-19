PeiPei (ETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $141.87 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $141.87 million and $39.78 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

