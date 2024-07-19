PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.55

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.55 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 312444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
PensionBee Group Stock Up 4.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £419,786.10 ($544,399.04). Also, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($40,935.43). Company insiders own 49.87% of the company's stock.
PensionBee Group Company Profile
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
