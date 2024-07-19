PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $168.89 and last traded at $169.18. Approximately 987,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,505,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

