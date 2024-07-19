Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 27.7 %
PVL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 737,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
