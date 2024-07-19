Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Up 4.6%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 411,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,724,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

