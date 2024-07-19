Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.