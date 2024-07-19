PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.
About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.