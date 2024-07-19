Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,135. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $103.12 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.