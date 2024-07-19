Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE INFA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,229.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

