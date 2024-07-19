Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $200,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $111,255,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,653. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.