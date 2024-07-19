Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,843 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVCB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3,967.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 374,027 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 536,893 shares during the period. Kim LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

IVCB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,979. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

