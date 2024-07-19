Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 29,099,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

