Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.81 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 638,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,919. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.