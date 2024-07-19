Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,607,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,328. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.97 and a 200-day moving average of $297.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

