Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $147.27. 2,215,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,659. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.