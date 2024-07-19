Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,830 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of H stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $154.61. 444,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,294. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

