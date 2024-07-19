Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 740 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,291 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.