Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.65

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 166951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

