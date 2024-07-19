PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.83. Approximately 21,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 64,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

