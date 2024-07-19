Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,005,000 after acquiring an additional 797,918 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

XOM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 7,324,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,706,750. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

