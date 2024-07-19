Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

PLRX stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

