Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.48. 43,937,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 39,633,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Plug Power by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

