Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,446.00 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,471,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 789 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 8 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 190 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470.00.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pono Capital Two stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Pono Capital Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

