Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 1,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Power Assets Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

