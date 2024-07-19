PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $657,292.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $657,292.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,545.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $107,117.01.

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Read Our Latest Report on PWSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.