PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

