PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $131.71

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.71, but opened at $127.50. PPG Industries shares last traded at $128.49, with a volume of 402,012 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.