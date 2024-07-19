Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.97

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 62411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Premier Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $868.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.