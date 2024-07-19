Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.