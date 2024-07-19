Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. 625,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

