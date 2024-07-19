Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,721,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

