Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. Prologis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.59 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

