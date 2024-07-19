Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.
Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $123.75. 3,483,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
