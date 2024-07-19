Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $123.75. 3,483,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

