Prom (PROM) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00011268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $132.12 million and $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.44 or 1.00072705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.38685294 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,654,242.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.