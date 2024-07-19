ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 30,645 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trupanion by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Trupanion Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.