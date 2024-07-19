ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $108,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 69,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

