ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $171.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $175.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

