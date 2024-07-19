ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE LYB opened at $98.19 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
