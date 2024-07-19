ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

