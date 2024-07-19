ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $287.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.53 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

